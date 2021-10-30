CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.630-$2.650 EPS.

CMS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. 1,130,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,649. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

