SmartMesh (SMT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $274,887.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $274,887.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmartMesh

SMT is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

