$538.69 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $538.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $554.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $522.46 million. Saia posted sales of $476.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.57.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.64. 316,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,277. Saia has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $316.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.31.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

