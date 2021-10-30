World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of INT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. 681,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,905. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in World Fuel Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of World Fuel Services worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

