Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 175,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,988. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compass Diversified stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Compass Diversified worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

