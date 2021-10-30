Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Up 70.9% in October

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the September 30th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 145,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.92. 4,124,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,896,490. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $337.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $96.62 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 67.97%.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

