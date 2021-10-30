3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.17. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $9.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.68. 2,559,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.99 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.22. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.