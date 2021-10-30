Zacks: Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Announce $4.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.45. Amgen reported earnings per share of $4.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.73 to $16.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $20.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 768.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 27,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Amgen by 9.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,518. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

