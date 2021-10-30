New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NDVLY remained flat at $$2.14 on Friday. New World Development has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

