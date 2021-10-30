New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NDVLY remained flat at $$2.14 on Friday. New World Development has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.
New World Development Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.