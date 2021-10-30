Tranchess Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00004722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $111.53 million and approximately $23.96 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,388.85 or 1.00171673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00060117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00633008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,920,413 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

