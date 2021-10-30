SparksPay (SPK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $294.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. SparksPay has a market cap of $39,572.69 and $294.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 438.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,700,773 coins and its circulating supply is 10,468,531 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

