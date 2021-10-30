NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.930-$0.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,306. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2,424.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NETSTREIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.40% of NETSTREIT worth $67,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

