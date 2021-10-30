ReapChain (REAP) Price Up 3.8% This Week

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and $886,711.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReapChain has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00230580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

