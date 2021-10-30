Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Tops $2.30 on Major Exchanges

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00003701 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 101.9% higher against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $60,715.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00069206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00097204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,198.00 or 0.99950734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.60 or 0.06973636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00023138 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GDAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.