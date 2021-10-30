Brokerages Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post $4.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $3.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 705,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.72. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $13.20.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

