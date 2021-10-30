Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post sales of $300,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $3.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $4.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 6,673.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $401.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

