Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Drops By 63.5%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the September 30th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

PFN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 193,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,859. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

