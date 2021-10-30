MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the September 30th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,690,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,537 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 991,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 291,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 241,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 139,997 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.63. 315,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

