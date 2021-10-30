TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 12,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.10. 966,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,793. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

