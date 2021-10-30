Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues Earnings Results

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.61 EPS.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,624,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

