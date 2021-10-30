Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.30 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $1.30 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $530.82 or 0.00853009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00069206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00097204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,198.00 or 0.99950734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.60 or 0.06973636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00023138 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,912,728 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

