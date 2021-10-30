Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.30-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.42 billion.Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.36.

ITW traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $227.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,978. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.32. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

