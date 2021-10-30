Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.30-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.42 billion.Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.500 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.36.
ITW traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $227.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,978. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.32. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
