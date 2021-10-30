Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Issues Earnings Results

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eldorado Gold stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Eldorado Gold worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

