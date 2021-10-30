Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.87 million and $39,683.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00230580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLICEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.