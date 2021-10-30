OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce sales of $14.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.45 million to $15.25 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $60.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.22 million to $62.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.51 million, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $93.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 163,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,246. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 805.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $1,270,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,817,766. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 70,643 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.