Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce sales of $33.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.43 million and the highest is $35.10 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $30.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $119.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.96 million to $121.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $138.55 million, with estimates ranging from $137.51 million to $139.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

MITK stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,674. The stock has a market cap of $828.90 million, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

