Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Drops By 58.7%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the September 30th total of 148,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LEDS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 58,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

