iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISHG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

