CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in CohBar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CohBar by 29.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CohBar by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CohBar in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,575,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,228. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

