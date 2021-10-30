LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $4.24 on Friday, hitting $52.01. 359,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $64.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.
