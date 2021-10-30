TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-$2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.9-$870.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.96 million.TriMas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.180-$2.270 EPS.

TRS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. 128,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,201. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. TriMas has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $36.62.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.