Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ENVA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 819,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,176. Enova International has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06.

Get Enova International alerts:

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $149,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,251. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.