Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post sales of $341.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.04 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $273.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.28 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.64. 483,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,510. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.