Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce sales of $475.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.70 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $474.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $33.63. 669,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,656. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 240.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

