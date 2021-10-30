First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce sales of $121.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.96 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $112.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $475.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $476.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $506.37 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $526.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Truist increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 935,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,594. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

