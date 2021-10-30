Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 63.6% in October

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETCMY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

