FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Short Interest Update

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FTLF remained flat at $$54.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 403. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.07. FitLife Brands has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.52.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 38.93%.

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

