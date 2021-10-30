Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Up 68.7% in October

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:GZPFY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 6,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,975. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The energy company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

