Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.900 EPS.

Shares of MHK traded down $21.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.21. 1,556,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,916. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.42.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

