GXChain (GXC) One Day Volume Tops $6.59 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. GXChain has a total market cap of $49.31 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001372 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,694,806 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.