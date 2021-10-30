Egretia Price Tops $0.0019 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and $1.37 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00238008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00096340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.