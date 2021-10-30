MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $700.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $700.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,735.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.34 or 0.06996535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00308069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $583.87 or 0.00945759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00085345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.47 or 0.00425147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.00262176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00243710 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.