Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.45.

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.79. The company had a trading volume of 490,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

