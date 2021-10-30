Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report sales of $376.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $379.02 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $402.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

MDRX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 843,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,262. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

