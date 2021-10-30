Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,384.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,166 shares of company stock worth $25,061,280 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,952. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.