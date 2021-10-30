Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

TSE:CG traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 547,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,692. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$16.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.81.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.3558912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -9.88%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.