Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.45.
GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of GH stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.79. The company had a trading volume of 490,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
