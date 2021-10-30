-$0.09 EPS Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

ANIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 57,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 141,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,257. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $142.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

