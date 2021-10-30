Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.74. 4,936,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,765. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

