Brokerages Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to post sales of $486.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $462.09 million and the highest is $511.03 million. ModivCare posted sales of $320.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

MODV stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.06. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

